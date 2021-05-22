TD Securities Trims The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Target Price to $10.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from $15.50 to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Carlyle Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $42.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.74. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $107,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,137,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,002,639 shares of company stock valued at $191,034,770.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

