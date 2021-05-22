TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Price Hits $0.0057 on Major Exchanges

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One TEAM (TokenStars) coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $69,380.36 and $1,483.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00009969 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00021886 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.54 or 0.00921744 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Coin Profile

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 coins and its circulating supply is 12,248,313 coins. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TeamUP is a PoS cryptocurrency. It was launched as a way to protect less technical and experienced users from investing in dead or scam coins. TeamUP uses the ICO funds gathered for trading and the proceeds are then distributed through higher and higher buy walls to keep the coin market value growing. “

