Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 15,099 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,019% compared to the average daily volume of 1,349 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 213,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 25,191 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter worth $9,862,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ERIC stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average is $12.75. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 6.35%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ERIC. Cowen boosted their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. SEB Equity Research upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

