The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$81.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$75.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$77.00 price objective (up previously from C$70.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CSFB boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.70 to C$79.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$79.33.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of BNS opened at C$79.03 on Tuesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$50.17 and a one year high of C$80.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$78.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$71.99.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.96 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.7087965 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.62%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.