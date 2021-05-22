The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,144,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,406,737 shares during the quarter. The Boeing accounts for approximately 29.2% of Newport Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Newport Trust Co owned 0.08% of The Boeing worth $11,753,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Boeing by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Boeing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $976,576,000 after buying an additional 331,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $7.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.82. 16,578,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,504,346. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.78 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.29.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.54.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

