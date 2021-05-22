The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Shares Up 5.2% Following Insider Buying Activity

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) shot up 5.2% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.25. 3,908 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,170,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

Specifically, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36. The company has a market cap of $677.56 million, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.