The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Huber Research

Huber Research upgraded shares of The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The E.W. Scripps from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.67.

The E.W. Scripps stock opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The E.W. Scripps has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 1.94.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Laura Tomlin sold 15,000 shares of The E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $321,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,705.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 27,305 shares of The E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $560,298.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,121 in the last three months. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 65,619 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

