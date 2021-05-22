The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,070 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $66,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,820 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,104,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $337,043,000 after purchasing an additional 53,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.70.

HD stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $315.77. 3,920,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,511,390. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $322.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.31 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

