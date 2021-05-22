The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $350.00

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $322.70.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $315.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,920,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a 12 month low of $234.31 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.19.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,649,155,000 after buying an additional 372,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,125,258,000 after acquiring an additional 349,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,539 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,153,816,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,462,577,000 after purchasing an additional 314,841 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.