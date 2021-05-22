The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) will report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Macerich’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.45. The Macerich reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The firm had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Macerich from $11.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Macerich presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $11.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,876,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,959,000 after purchasing an additional 865,359 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 41.4% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,044,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,996 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in The Macerich by 233.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,978 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Macerich by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,579,000 after acquiring an additional 657,065 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in The Macerich during the 1st quarter worth $29,679,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAC stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.33. 2,277,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,877,709. The Macerich has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

