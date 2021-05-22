The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 12,539 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,539 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $10,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $1,913,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 306.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $54.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average of $48.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 2.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.20) EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 20.58%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.