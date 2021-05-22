The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 29,346 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,829,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,346 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $351,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,138 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,854,000 after buying an additional 1,697,028 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,390.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,695,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,019,000 after buying an additional 1,581,938 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 387.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,810,000 after acquiring an additional 477,013 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $97.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,019,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,421. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.28 and a 12-month high of $99.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

