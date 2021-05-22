The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.18 Billion Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,370,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556,079 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.1% of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,179,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,410 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.05. 6,339,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.78 and its 200-day moving average is $70.91.

