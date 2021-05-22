The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.58 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will announce $10.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.40 billion. The TJX Companies posted sales of $6.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full-year sales of $44.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.66 billion to $46.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $47.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.27 billion to $51.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.48.

The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.04. 6,933,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,538,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.63. The firm has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.74, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,766,499,000 after buying an additional 248,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,597,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,090,153,000 after purchasing an additional 118,145 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,736 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

