The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,871.20

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,871.20 ($24.45) and traded as low as GBX 1,811.75 ($23.67). The Weir Group shares last traded at GBX 1,835.50 ($23.98), with a volume of 673,630 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised The Weir Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,190 ($28.61) to GBX 2,470 ($32.27) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Weir Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,583.89 ($20.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,895.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,871.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.15.

In related news, insider John Heasley sold 2,946 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,859 ($24.29), for a total transaction of £54,766.14 ($71,552.31). Also, insider S (Venkat) Venkatakrishnan acquired 250 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,956 ($25.56) per share, with a total value of £4,890 ($6,388.82).

The Weir Group Company Profile (LON:WEIR)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

