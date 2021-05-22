The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Weir Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Weir Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Weir Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Weir Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The Weir Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.88. 40,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,496. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $12.97.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

