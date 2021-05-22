The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.090-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on WMB. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus raised The Williams Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.83.

WMB traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,021,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,579,397. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.53. The Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $26.73.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.66%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

