The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.090-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WMB traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $26.39. 5,021,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,579,397. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 239.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $26.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 165.66%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.83.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.