Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) & Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Head-To-Head Survey

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Tonix Pharmaceuticals and Agile Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$28.62 million ($19.33) -0.06 Agile Therapeutics N/A N/A -$18.61 million ($0.38) -4.50

Agile Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tonix Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and Agile Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Agile Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Tonix Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 253.98%. Agile Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 323.98%. Given Agile Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Agile Therapeutics is more favorable than Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agile Therapeutics has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tonix Pharmaceuticals and Agile Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A -107.52% -96.64% Agile Therapeutics N/A -56.84% -45.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.2% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of Agile Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Agile Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Agile Therapeutics beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions. The company's lead vaccine candidate is TNX-1800, a live replicating vaccine based on the horsepox viral vector platform to protect against COVID-19. Its vaccines also comprise TNX-801, a live horsepox virus vaccine to protect against smallpox and monkeypox and serves as the vector platform; and TNX-2300 for the prevention of COVID-19. The company's lead CNS candidate is TNX-102 SL, a sublingual tablet formulation of cyclobenzaprine for fibromyalgia, and for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and alcohol use disorder. Its products include TNX-1300 for the treatment of cocaine intoxication; TNX-601 CR for depression disorder, PTSD, and neurocognitive dysfunction from corticosteroids; and TNX-1900 for migraine and craniofacial pain treatment. Its preclinical pipeline includes TNX-1600 for PTSD, depression, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; TNX-1700 for gastric and pancreatic cancers; TNX-701 for radioprotection; TNX-1200, a smallpox vaccine; TNX-1500, a monoclonal antibody anti-CD40-L for organ transplant rejection autoimmunity; and TNX-2900, an intranasal potentiated oxytocin for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome. It also develops TNX-2100, a COVID-19 skin test. It has collaboration agreements with Southern Research Institute and the University of Alberta; and Massachusetts General Hospital. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Chatham, New Jersey.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc., a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.