Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$107.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TIH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$99.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$100.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$105.00 price target on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.25, for a total value of C$298,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$93,250.

Shares of Toromont Industries stock traded down C$0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting C$102.37. The stock had a trading volume of 109,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,949. The firm has a market cap of C$8.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$63.71 and a 12 month high of C$106.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$99.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$92.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

