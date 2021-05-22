TradeLink Capital LLC Takes Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000. Penn National Gaming accounts for 9.2% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PENN traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $77.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,793,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,026,454. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.44.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PENN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.10.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

