TradeLink Capital LLC Takes Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000. Penn National Gaming accounts for 9.2% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PENN traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $77.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,793,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,026,454. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.44.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PENN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.10.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

