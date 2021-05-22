TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Vertical Research currently has $667.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $604.00.
TDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of TransDigm Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $661.20.
TDG stock opened at $601.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.08, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $604.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $592.62. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $368.50 and a 52 week high of $633.04.
In other news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,918,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,900 shares of company stock worth $35,489,431 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
