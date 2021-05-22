TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Vertical Research currently has $667.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $604.00.

TDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of TransDigm Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $661.20.

TDG stock opened at $601.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.08, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $604.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $592.62. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $368.50 and a 52 week high of $633.04.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,918,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,900 shares of company stock worth $35,489,431 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

