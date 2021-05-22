Travala.com (AVA) Price Tops $2.92

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $145.78 million and approximately $10.59 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 43.2% lower against the dollar. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for about $2.92 or 0.00007762 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00059393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00360565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.22 or 0.00189030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003808 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.54 or 0.00850806 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,854,753 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

