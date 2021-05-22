Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TMCI. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ TMCI opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. Treace Medical Concepts has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $34.47.

In related news, insider Jaime A. Frias sold 329,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $5,596,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,016 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Treace sold 5,253,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $89,314,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,171,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,913,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,984,285 shares of company stock worth $101,732,845 in the last 90 days.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

