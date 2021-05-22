Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TMCI. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ TMCI opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. Treace Medical Concepts has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $34.47.
About Treace Medical Concepts
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.
See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.