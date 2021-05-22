Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) were up 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.65. Approximately 50,219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 51,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSRYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Treasury Wine Estates from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Treasury Wine Estates from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2931 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSRYY)

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.

