Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) PT Raised to C$4.75 at National Bank Financial

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) had its price target increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Trilogy Metals to C$3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of TMQ opened at C$3.27 on Thursday. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of C$1.90 and a 12-month high of C$3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 13.77, a current ratio of 13.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$471.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.67.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Trilogy Metals will post -0.0795137 EPS for the current year.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

