Tritax EuroBox (LON:BOXE) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Tritax EuroBox (LON:BOXE) in a research note released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON BOXE opened at GBX 1.24 ($0.02) on Tuesday. Tritax EuroBox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.34 ($0.02). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

