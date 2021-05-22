TrueChain Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.28 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One TrueChain coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 44.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueChain has a market cap of $13.87 million and approximately $7.28 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00062654 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00083513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00018739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.21 or 0.00894577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00088276 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain (TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

Buying and Selling TrueChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

