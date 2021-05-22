Truist Securiti Weighs in on Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $83.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $70.11 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 39,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 964,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,067,000 after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,454,000 after acquiring an additional 230,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

