TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Insider Tai Keung Chung Sells 6,493 Shares of Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $98,044.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ TTMI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.08. 838,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,907. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07.
TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.04.
TTM Technologies Company Profile
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.
Further Reading: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.