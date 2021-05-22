TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Insider Tai Keung Chung Sells 6,493 Shares of Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $98,044.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ TTMI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.08. 838,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,907. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,450,000 after buying an additional 857,869 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,677,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,318,000 after buying an additional 357,104 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,750,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,175,000 after buying an additional 194,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 3,187.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,701,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,167,000 after buying an additional 2,618,944 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.04.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.