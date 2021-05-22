Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.95. 1,586,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,168. The firm has a market cap of $113.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s payout ratio is 64.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,201 shares of company stock worth $15,374,386 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

