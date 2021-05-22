Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 5,306.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Cintas by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $348.43. The stock had a trading volume of 316,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,344. The company has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $350.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.06. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $239.68 and a 52 week high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

