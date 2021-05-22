Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $825,000 Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in First American Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FAF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.68. The stock had a trading volume of 507,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,976. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.35. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $66.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FAF shares. Barclays increased their price objective on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

