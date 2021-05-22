Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMX. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,487,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $970,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,226,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

In related news, CAO John Patrick Mullen sold 8,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $405,837.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,398 shares in the company, valued at $650,874.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Terminix Global in a research note on Sunday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:TMX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.96. The stock had a trading volume of 595,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,456. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.84, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.69. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.26 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.