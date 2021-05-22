Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $91,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 534,194 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 722.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 476,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,662,000 after acquiring an additional 418,427 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in American Electric Power by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,040,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,655,000 after acquiring an additional 264,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in American Electric Power by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,742,000 after acquiring an additional 252,550 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,337 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,498. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,015,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,609. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

