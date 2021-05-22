Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,940 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 5.6% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 88,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,580 shares of company stock worth $9,869,799 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $166.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,578,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,971. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.90. The company has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.