U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Director Colin Mcgill Sutherland Sells 200 Shares

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Director Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $11,116.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,095.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Colin Mcgill Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of U.S. Concrete stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $11,774.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of U.S. Concrete stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $12,142.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of U.S. Concrete stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $9,940.00.

Shares of U.S. Concrete stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.94. The company had a trading volume of 170,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,657. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $932.72 million, a PE ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.34. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCR. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the first quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

