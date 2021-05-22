U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Director Colin Mcgill Sutherland Sells 200 Shares

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Director Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $11,116.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,095.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Colin Mcgill Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 21st, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of U.S. Concrete stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $11,774.00.
  • On Monday, March 22nd, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of U.S. Concrete stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $12,142.00.
  • On Monday, February 22nd, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of U.S. Concrete stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $9,940.00.

Shares of U.S. Concrete stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.94. The company had a trading volume of 170,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,657. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $932.72 million, a PE ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.34. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCR. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the first quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit