Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -713.00 and a beta of 0.59. Ubisoft Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

