UBS Group Increases The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $38.00

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Gap from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Gap from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Gap currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.53.

NYSE:GPS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.54. 6,691,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,891,189. The Gap has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.94.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Gap will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is 49.24%.

In related news, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $89,991.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,711. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 46,904 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,662,277.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,245.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 529,662 shares of company stock valued at $16,962,198. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Gap by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,760,000 after buying an additional 28,465 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in The Gap by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 46,452 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in The Gap by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in The Gap by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of The Gap by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 81,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

