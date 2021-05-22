Ultra Hits Market Cap of $75.56 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Ultra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 36.5% against the US dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $75.56 million and $1.13 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,768.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $640.96 or 0.01697088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.75 or 0.00454759 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00056578 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005036 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000049 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014820 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,791,432 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

