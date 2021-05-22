UniLend Achieves Market Cap of $16.87 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded down 46.2% against the dollar. UniLend has a total market cap of $16.87 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00062538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00018093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.82 or 0.00850801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00089744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,834,300 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

