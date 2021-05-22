Unistake (UNISTAKE) Tops One Day Volume of $105,021.00

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. During the last week, Unistake has traded down 43.6% against the US dollar. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for $0.0405 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. Unistake has a total market cap of $7.04 million and approximately $105,021.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unistake alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00057873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.03 or 0.00371178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00188296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003808 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $305.76 or 0.00816312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Unistake

Unistake launched on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 173,924,114 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unistake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unistake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unistake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unistake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.