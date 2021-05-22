UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Receives $412.26 Average Target Price from Analysts

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $418.70.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $72,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $411.63. 4,295,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $394.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.50. The company has a market cap of $388.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

