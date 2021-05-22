Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $253.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $217.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Universal Display from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a sell rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Shares of OLED stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $210.05. 320,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,579. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $143.27 and a 1 year high of $262.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 94.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.46.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Display will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

