Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021

TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:UONEK opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Urban One has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $198.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a negative return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $113.54 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban One in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Urban One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Urban One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urban One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Urban One by 574.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 155,425 shares in the last quarter. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit