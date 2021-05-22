Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:UONEK opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Urban One has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $198.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a negative return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $113.54 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban One in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Urban One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Urban One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urban One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Urban One by 574.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 155,425 shares in the last quarter. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

