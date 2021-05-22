UREEQA Tops 24 Hour Volume of $180,166.00 (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $180,166.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 51.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00059809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.70 or 0.00404068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.25 or 0.00192453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $318.01 or 0.00847074 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

