USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $181,000 in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter valued at about $680,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $982,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $290,553.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,071.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 4,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $316,341.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,936.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,764 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HIBB stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $77.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,734. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.44. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $84.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HIBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

