USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $241,000 in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,881 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,798,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,206,000 after buying an additional 400,543 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,450,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,738,000 after acquiring an additional 355,816 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,263,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,091,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in QuinStreet by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 555,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after acquiring an additional 86,631 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 9,293 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $195,617.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,642 shares in the company, valued at $7,991,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $141,946.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,979.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,228 shares of company stock worth $2,669,066. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QNST stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $18.06. The stock had a trading volume of 119,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,301. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $968.36 million, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.81.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $153.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.22 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 6.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QNST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

