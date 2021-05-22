USA Financial Portformulas Corp Makes New Investment in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,776 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,034,000 after purchasing an additional 862,804 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7,393.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 820,446 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,118,000 after acquiring an additional 809,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,891,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 988,443 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $55,560,000 after purchasing an additional 601,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 900,190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $50,600,000 after purchasing an additional 439,263 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Shares of DKS traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,753,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,712. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $91.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.96.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 39.30%.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $873,924.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,168,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.