USA Financial Portformulas Corp Makes New Investment in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,776 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,034,000 after purchasing an additional 862,804 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7,393.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 820,446 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,118,000 after acquiring an additional 809,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,891,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 988,443 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $55,560,000 after purchasing an additional 601,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 900,190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $50,600,000 after purchasing an additional 439,263 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 39.30%.
In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $873,924.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,168,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
