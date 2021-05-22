USA Financial Portformulas Corp Makes New Investment in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,617,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,118,000 after purchasing an additional 20,140 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,623,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OMCL traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.79. 163,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.14. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $146.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million. Research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

